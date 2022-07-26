Man gets 80 years for rape of 75-year-old woman in Missoula

A Missoula man will serve an 80-year state prison sentence for raping a 75-year-old woman in 2020.

Pitaskummapi “Pita” Green, 29, was convicted in a Missoula jury trial last April of one count of sexual intercourse without consent. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 100 years in the Montana State Prison.

No time of the sentence was suspended by Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks.

“You committed, in my view, the most serious offense we have on the books, short of deliberate homicide,” Marks said to Green at Tuesday’s sentencing.

Green showed up to the apartment of the survivor on the early morning of Dec. 10, 2020. There, he raped her. The two knew each other through friends and family. She made it clear throughout the assault she did not give Green consent, court filings say.

The major DNA profile found in evidence on the survivor belonged to Green, Joseph Pasternak, a Forensic DNA Analyst at the Montana State Crime Lab, confirmed at the trial.

A crime victim advocate read an impact statement on behalf of the survivor at the hearing. It detailed how the assault has impacted her life over the last 19 months. Lasting trauma and lack of enjoyment of daily activities have been reverberating effects of the attack, she wrote.

“A person I trusted, a person I treated as family violated and raped me,” she wrote. “I’m no longer the same person and don’t know if I’ll ever know the old me ever again.”

Missoula County Deputy Attorney Brian Lowney requested the 80-year sentence. Lowney noted throughout the case, Green cast himself as the victim.

“The fact that he views himself as a victim and that he does not recognize the harm that he caused here and will not confront that, means to the state’s view, he’s very likely to do the same thing if he’s ever released,” Lowney said.

At the trial in April, loved ones of the survivor, Elizabeth Wilks, Sara Williamson and Stacy Peters, agreed the defense relied heavily on victim-shaming in their arguments. They said defense tried to blame the woman for not physically defending herself from Green.

Green’s defense attorneys, Joshua Demers and Jamie Upham, asked for a 30-year sentence with 20 years suspended at Tuesday’s hearing.

Green declined to speak at his sentencing, but Demers said Green intends to appeal the conviction.

Marks said he seriously contemplated handing Green a sentence that would mandate he spend the rest of his life in prison without parole.

“I’m not going to do that, but I hope I don’t end up regretting it later,” the judge said.

Marks nodded to the difficulties Green faced in his upbringing and that he started his adult life at a disadvantage.

The judge designated Green as a tier 3 sexual offender, Montana’s highest level of sex offender registry. A level 3 offender means someone is likely to re-offend. To be eligible for parole, Green must complete phases one and two of the sex offender treatment program in custody.

“I’m going to give you the opportunity to kind of get your head on straight in prison and get to a place where at some point you can be safe in the community and not be victimizing people, but it’s going to be awhile,” Marks said.

Green was remanded to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office for transport to the state prison.