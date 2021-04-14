Man gets deferred sentence for 2018 standoff with police

A man was given a deferred sentence following a brief exchange of gunfire with Missoula police in September 2018.

Judge Leslie Halligan deferred Donald W. Stebbins' sentence for six years. During this time Stebbins will be under the supervision of the Department of Corrections. If Stebbins does not violate the conditions of his sentence during that time, the charges could be cleared from his record.

Stebbins, who was 26 at the time of incident, pleaded guilty in February 2021 to two counts of criminal endangerment, a felony.

In September 2018, Missoula police responded to a call at approximately 3:30 a.m. after a blue Chevy pick-up, driven by Stebbins, pulled up next to a driver and aimed a handgun at him, according to court documents.

Fearing that he would be shot, the driver immediately drove away and called 911. Following the call to police, officers located Stebbins’ vehicle in the Northside neighborhood of Missoula where they attempted to stop Stebbins’ pickup but were not able to do so, according to the charging documents.