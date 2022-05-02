 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man held on $100K following rape charges in Missoula

Jochens mug

Martin Jochens. 

A man is in custody on accusations that he raped a woman multiple times a local motel in Missoula.

Martin S. Jochens, 59, is charged with one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent. 

Last Thursday, staff at Broadway Inn in Missoula called 911 about a woman staying at the motel. The employee had trouble understanding the survivor, but said she had mentioned something about being strangled. 

The room the woman was staying in was registered to Jochens, according to Missoula County charging documents. She told the employee Jochens had left the room, but she was afraid to also leave the room. 

Missoula police responded to the motel. The survivor said she's an acquaintance of Jochens and has known him for a while. She had been with Jochens for the past three days and she said they went to the Laughing Grizzly together. 

When they left the restaurant, the two got into Jochens' car, charging documents said. He tried to force her to perform oral sex, but she refused. They returned to the Broadway Inn where the survivor said no three times to Jochens' sexual advances. 

According to charging documents, he used force to rape the survivor three times. She also reported Jochens strangled her and hit her in the head multiple times. Police saw blood in various locations throughout the motel room when they arrived. 

Jochens is currently being held in the Missoula jail on a $100,000 bond.  

