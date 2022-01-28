 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man in custody following chase across Idaho, Montana border

A man is in custody following a multi-agency chase around eastern Idaho and western Montana Thursday night and into Friday morning. 

Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Washington state, led law enforcement on a pursuit across the Idaho-Montana border starting around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said.

Montana Highway Patrol was able to disable his vehicle near the Haugan exit on Interstate 90, but Spitzer fled on foot after threatening officials with a handgun. Authorities found and arrested him shortly after 9 a.m. Friday in a trailer in an RV park behind the 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar. They located him using a canine unit and arrested him. 

While he did not fire any shots at law enforcement in Montana, he did in Idaho, Sheriff Toth said. There were no injuries from the gunfire. 

Toth thanked the several agencies that responded to the incident, including Mineral County Sheriff's deputies, U.S. Marshals from Missoula, Montana Highway Patrol, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and other agencies from both states. 

There is no threat to public safety at this time, Toth said.

