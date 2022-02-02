Man in custody for allegedly strangling former partner in Missoula

A man is in custody following a domestic violence incident in the early morning hours of Wednesday in Missoula.

David Allen Compton, 24, was booked into the Missoula jail on three felonies: strangulation, a third offense of partner or family assault and aggravated burglary, and one misdemeanor count of stalking, according to a police news release.

Charging documents have not yet been officially filed in Missoula County Justice Court. He has also not made an initial appearance in court.

Missoula police responded to a disturbance at a home on the 400 block of Washington Street around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, the release said. Descriptions of the incident matched that of a partner/family member assault and burglary. The suspect had fled the scene on foot.

The accuser told law enforcement her former partner, Compton, had forced his way into her house while she was sleeping. When she woke up, she wasn’t able to get him to leave. He pushed her multiple times and grabbed her by the throat, she said.

Other officers went out to search for Compton. At 5:15 a.m., they found a car in front of his address and located him inside the vehicle and placed him under arrest.

Strangulation is a significant predictor of future lethal violence, and if someone has been strangled by a partner in the past, their risk of being killed by them is 10 times higher, according to Just Response, a project by the Office on Violence Against Women in the U.S. Department of Justice.

There are many resources available in Missoula for domestic violence survivors.

The Missoula YWCA provides 24-hour crisis counseling, emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health counseling, legal support and support groups for victims of crime. Their phone number is 406-542-1944.

The Missoula City-County Crime Victim Advocate Program provides legal advocacy for victims of crimes. Advocates can help you obtain a restraining order, report a crime to police or navigate options available to you through the justice system. They can be reached at 406-258-3830.

UM's Student Advocacy Resource Center also provides support for survivors of violence and harassment. They offer free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559.

