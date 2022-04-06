Man in custody for attempted homicide after shooting at vehicle in Missoula

A man is in custody for attempted homicide and criminal endangerment after shooting at a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Missoula.

Derrick Irvine was arrested at a residence near McDonald Avenue and Russell Street shortly after Missoula Police responded to several "shots heard" calls reported around 1:30 a.m., according to a press release.

Based on the initial investigation, shots were fired from one of two vehicles involved in the incident. There were no injuries.

The areas between 39th Street and McDonald Avenue are blocked off and there is a police presence on scene Wednesday morning. No additional details are available at this time, the press release said.

This story will be updated.

