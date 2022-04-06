Man in custody on attempted homicide allegations after shooting at vehicle in Missoula

A man is in custody for attempted homicide and criminal endangerment charges after shooting at a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Missoula.

Derrick L. Irvine, 32, was arrested at a residence near McDonald Avenue and Russell Street shortly after Missoula Police responded to several "shots heard" calls reported around 1:30 a.m., according to a press release.

Based on the initial investigation, shots were fired from one of two vehicles involved in the incident. There were no injuries, the press release said. The area has been cleared and the investigation is ongoing.

Irvine is being held in the Missoula County jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Missoula County Justice Court on Thursday afternoon.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 4 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.