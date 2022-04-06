 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man in custody on attempted homicide allegations after shooting at vehicle in Missoula

derrick irvine

Derrick Irvine. 

A man is in custody for attempted homicide and criminal endangerment charges after shooting at a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Missoula.

Derrick L. Irvine, 32, was arrested at a residence near McDonald Avenue and Russell Street shortly after Missoula Police responded to several "shots heard" calls reported around 1:30 a.m., according to a press release.

Based on the initial investigation, shots were fired from one of two vehicles involved in the incident. There were no injuries, the press release said. The area has been cleared and the investigation is ongoing. 

Irvine is being held in the Missoula County jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Missoula County Justice Court on Thursday afternoon. 

