Man indicted for meth, fentanyl trafficking in Missoula, Ravalli counties

brandon blackwell

Brandon Blackwell

A man was indicted in federal court last week on accusations that he distributed meth and fentanyl in Missoula and Ravalli counties. 

Brandon J. Blackwell, 23, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. 

Starting in the fall of 2021 through Feb. 3, 2022, Blackwell possessed and conspired to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine in Missoula and Ravalli counties, federal court documents allege. He also is accused of distributing a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Blackwell pleaded not guilty to both counts at his arraignment. He is held in the Missoula County Detention Center. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Elliott is prosecuting the case. 

