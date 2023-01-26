Man indicted in suspected murder on Blackfeet Reservation

A man is facing federal charges after he was arrested on suspicion of killing a woman on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation last November.

Terrance T. Aimsback, 34, was indicted on a second degree murder charge on Wednesday, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Aimsback hasn't entered a plea yet, and an arraignment date has not been scheduled.

Federal court documents accuse Aimsback of killing a woman in Heart Butte on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation on Nov. 24, 2022. The indictment alleges he acted knowingly and unlawfully, the press release stated.

If Aimsback is convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Aimsback is in federal custody pending further court proceedings.

The FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Pondera County officials investigated the case.