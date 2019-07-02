A man in his 30s was taken to Providence St. Patrick Hospital with severe burns after a fire fueled by butane leveled his camper trailer near Big Flat Road Tuesday morning.
Judy Kroemer lives directly adjacent to the trailer that exploded. She was in bed when she heard the man, identified by Kroemer as Ben Mercer, came screaming to her door after the explosion.
“I could hear the crackling of the fire and I heard, ‘Neighbor, help me!’” she said.
She opened her door and saw his hands burnt so badly his flesh was hanging from them. Kroemer looked past the man and saw his house had been decimated.
“His whole place, it was like a movie,” she said. “I couldn’t believe he walked out of there. How would anyone walk out of there?”
Kroemer called 911 at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday to report the blast as she saw flames 35 feet high roaring in her front yard. As first responders arrived, they found all four walls of the trailer were blown out, scattering debris across a wide area, according to Brent Christopherson, assistant chief with the Missoula Rural Fire District.
Firefighters were able to knock down the flames, but the home is a total loss. Hats, pants, charred cabinets and debris were all over the yard where a trailer once stood. On the adjacent property over the fence, doors, parts of the trailer and a burnt butane canister offered some example as to the distance of the blast. In the center of the mess was an oven, frame twisted and wrenched from its housing.
"Our fire investigator with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and the investigator with Rural Fire had determined, both separately, that there was a fire that started in the oven and some butane lit on fire and exploded," Missoula County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Brenda Bassett told reporters at the scene.
Bassett did not identify the man but said he was in his 30s and transported to the hospital with "really very bad burns." She declined to comment on whether detectives determined what might have been involved in the explosion.
"We're looking at the criminal aspect of this and trying to determine what that will be, and then it will be referred to the county attorney's office," she said.
Kroemer is currently staying in her daughter's home down the street while the cleanup begins. She had some damage to her camper trailer, including a "blown-out" window, she said.
By 10 a.m., Camren Culver, 12, was waiting to get his hoses and sprinklers from the scene cordoned off by police tape. In the summers he makes his money by watering and mowing lawns. He had just put his hoses and sprinkers on the property Monday evening, he said.
Culver, along with some other neighborhood kids surveying the scene from their bicycle seats Tuesday morning, said he woke up to the blast.
“I felt the explosion,” he said. “It just scared me. I felt some things come off my wall."
Kroemer called her neighbor and "nice guy" and a "sweetheart," the kind of guy who brings her candy on Christmas. She said he's lived at that lot for about six years. They often visit but he mostly keeps to himself, she said.
She said the neighborhood is typically a careful place, especially with so many kids running around.
The fire district firefighters were assisted by Frenchtown Rural Fire, Missoula City Fire, Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Emergency Services and Missoula Electric Co-op.
This story will be updated.