A man charged with tampering with evidence and theft following a shooting in which two people died has taken a plea deal in the case that gives him no jail time.
Anthony Mark Vallier on Monday pleaded no contest to tampering and guilty to theft in exchange for a 10-year commitment to the Montana Department of Corrections, all suspended.
Vallier, 59, was charged in March 2017 as detectives continued to unpack the shooting that resulted in two deaths. According to court documents, Vallier, Bradley Stover and Tonya Gilliam were at a cabin three miles west of Lolo where Gilliam was discussing the purchase of a gun from Stover.
Vallier said Stover shot the gun, striking and killing Gilliam, Vallier's 43-year-old girlfriend. Vallier and Stover then struggled over the semiautomatic handgun, causing the weapon to again go off, this time killing Stover, 51.
Prosecutors said in initial charging documents that the investigation and interviews with neighbors did not produce any evidence contrary to Vallier's account.
Vallier was also facing two assault charges — one a felony, the other a misdemeanor — from a case filed against him about a year ago. Deputy County Attorney Jason Marks said that case has been dismissed after extensive efforts to locate the victim were unsuccessful.
Vallier remains in custody pending his sentencing.