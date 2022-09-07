Man jailed on $500K following arson allegations in Missoula

A man faces four felony charges stemming from allegations that he threw a flaming Molotov cocktail at Buffalo Wild Wings employees on Tuesday evening.

Manuel B. Fisher, 34, is charged with three counts of attempted assault with a weapon and one count of arson, all felonies. He also faces two misdemeanor charges, criminal mischief and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

At Fisher’s initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon, Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal set bail at $500,000.

The matter started when Missoula Police were called to a road rage incident at Old Grant Creek Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to Missoula County charging documents.

A witness reported he was waiting to turn out of a parking lot onto the road when a train crossed, causing traffic to stop. The suspect car, a green Ford Ranger, turned and stopped in the roadway.

The witness indicated he wasn’t sure what to do. Fisher then got out of his car and approached the witness carrying a baseball bat.

Charging documents allege Fisher then struck the window of the witness’ vehicle multiple times, cracking it. The witness said the attack was unprovoked.

When officers arrived, Fisher wasn’t on scene. Another witness photographed the Ford’s license plate, which was registered to Fisher.

Two hours later, officers got another complaint involving Fisher. This time, callers said he tried to start a fire at the Missoula Buffalo Wild Wings, charging documents state. They reported he was trying to run over an employee with a green truck in the parking lot. The suspect was also in possession of a baseball bat.

Customers at the restaurant told staff the suspect had run outside and hopped into a green Ford Ranger. An employee followed him out and called 911. Fisher saw her and allegedly circled back into the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot and accelerated directly toward her.

He got out of his car with a baseball bat, charging documents state. The employee told law enforcement she thought the suspect was going to shoot her. He chased her on foot before a co-worker tackled Fisher and took the bat.

The reported events shook the staff and caused the restaurant to close for the remainder of the evening.

Officers found a small backpack melted into the ground of the restaurant. It contained a soda bottle with a cloth rag sticking out of it. Both the bottle and the floor smelled of gasoline.

Another employee said she saw the suspect throw a flaming backpack at one of her co-workers and run from the area. Other employees at the restaurant confirmed seeing the first worker being chased.

Law enforcement located Fisher’s car and arrested him. They also found a hypodermic needle containing suspected drugs, charging documents state.

Beal set an additional $100,000 bail amount on a felony probation violation for Fisher.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Missoula County District Court.