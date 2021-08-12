Man killed by Missoula police after car chase, alleged gunfire exchange

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed by a Missoula police officer early Wednesday, although details are scarce.

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

A Missoula police officer with three years of law enforcement experience was conducting a traffic stop of a driver suspected of driving under the influence early Wednesday, according to a news release.

"During the stop, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee," the release said. "A pursuit ensued. The pursuit came though Missoula, including the downtown area, where the driver posed a public safety risk, which included traveling at high rates of speed and failing to stop for red lights and stop signs."

Pedestrians were put at risk while crossing at a crosswalk when the suspect failed to yield and continued through the intersection, the release said.

"When the pursuit terminated on Stephens Avenue north of Beckwith Street, the suspect produced a handgun and fired," the release said. "The officer returned fire from his departmental handgun. Immediately, officers on scene provided medical aid and called for (emergency medical services). The 21-year-old male was taken to Saint Patrick's Hospital, where he later passed away."