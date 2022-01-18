Man killed in Kalispell, officials launch homicide investigation

A man was shot and killed at a residence in Kalispell Monday evening.
The victim, who was 42 years old, lost his life around 10:30 p.m at the 100 block of Flathead Drive, a Tuesday press release said. Flathead County Sheriff's deputies are working on leads to identify person(s) of interest.
The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of family members.
Officials are asking the public to call 406-758-5600 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov with any information about the incident.

Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
