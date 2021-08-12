 Skip to main content
Man killed in Missoula 'officer-involved shooting' following car chase
A 21-year-old man was killed during what police called an "officer-involved shooting" early Wednesday, although details are scarce.

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

A Missoula police officer with three years of law enforcement experience was conducting a traffic stop of a driver suspected of driving under the influence early Wednesday, according to a news release. 

"During the stop, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee," the release said. "A pursuit ensued. The pursuit came though Missoula, including the downtown area, where the driver posed a public safety risk, which included traveling at high rates of speed and failing to stop for red lights and stop signs."

Pedestrians were put at risk while crossing at a crosswalk when the suspect failed to yield and continued through the intersection, the release said.

"When the pursuit terminated on Stephens Avenue north of Beckwith Street, the suspect produced a handgun and fired," the release said. "The officer returned fire from his departmental handgun. Immediately, officers on scene provided medical aid and called for (emergency medical services). The 21-year-old male was taken to Saint Patrick's Hospital, where he later passed away."

The release said "this was a tragic event for everyone involved" and the Missoula Police Department "extends its condolences to the family."

Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White released a video statement on Wednesday.

The Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting which occurred in the City of Missoula during the early hours of August 12, 2021.

"The Missoula Police Department is committed to providing a thorough and independent investigation into this officer-involved shooting," he said. "As such, I have asked (the Division of Criminal Investigations) to complete that investigation. The Missoula Police Department is fully cooperating with DCI and at this point in time this is the only information that is authorized to be released involving this investigation."

The driver's name has not been released.

