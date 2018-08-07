Members of Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue, as well as other agencies, located a missing 20-year-old man Tuesday in the Ninemile Prairie area near Clearwater Junction.
According to Missoula County Sheriff's Office, which is also part of the search, the man was reported missing Monday. His motorcycle was found without gas in the Ninemile Prairie area, and a campfire was also found in what is believed to be his last known location.
Around 2 p.m., the sheriff's office reported that the man was found alive and uninjured.
Two Bear Air, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service also assisted in the search.