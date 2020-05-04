Man missing since Saturday found near Saltese

A 30-year-old man missing since Saturday was found alive Monday afternoon near Saltese and transported to the hospital for further medical examination, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office, Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue were able to locate the man by voice after 36 hours had passed on the search with use of ground crews, ATVs and drones, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Monday evening.
"Numerous searchers, friends, and family members helped carry this person out to an awaiting ambulance," the Sheriff's Office said in the post. "He was transported to a local hospital for further examination."
Meanwhile, the search continues for a 74-year-old Spokane man missing in the same area, the Sheriff's Office said. Michael Frazier was last seen in Washington on April 29.
