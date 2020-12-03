Man pleads guilty for "wicked" device on trail

Stratton admitted during the hearing that he acted with reckless disregard that another person could get hurt and, “manifested extreme indifference to such risk,” and placed a hazardous device on federal land.

“What I did was wrong,” Stratton said in court, adding that, “in all fairness,” he went to retrieve the plank the next day, but did not elaborate further.

“That wasn’t my intentions to hurt anybody,” he said, noting that he knew it was a possibility.

Stratton previously worked at GlaxoSmithKline's facility in Hamilton where he said he performed multiple tasks at the facility and worked at the, “guard shack” on occasion before he was laid off weeks ago.

Assistant U.S. District Attorney Ryan Weldon said that prosecutors would recommend probation in the case, with a decreased offense level because Stratton accepted responsibility.

DeSoto explained that the court still had to abide by the sentencing statute and guidelines.

“Criminal history might affect that,” she said.

Records show that Stratton was previously convicted in 1991 with aggravated sexual assault in New Jersey.