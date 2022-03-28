Man pleads guilty in Sundance Hernandez murder

A Missoula man who caused the death of Sundance Ron Leon Hernandez pleaded guilty last week in Missoula County District Court.

Christopher L. Newrider, 33, was previously charged with felony deliberate homicide. In exchange for a guilty plea, the charge was downgraded to one count of negligent homicide, also a felony. A negligent homicide conviction carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine. District Judge Robert L. Deschamps presided over the change-of-plea hearing.

Court documents say Newrider shot and killed Hernandez on Dec. 8, 2020 in the Creekside Apartments parking lot.

Newrider left the scene and headed toward the Clark Fork River. Law enforcement’s search for him caused a lockdown at Missoula College, and the University of Montana warned residents and students to avoid the area north of the Clark Fork River along East Broadway. Missoula police arrested Newrider on Dec. 9. At the time of his arrest, Newrider was wanted for absconding from probation and parole.

A trial that was slated to start this week for Newrider was vacated following the guilty plea.

Sentencing is set for May 5 in Missoula County District Court, where Missoula County Deputy Attorney Mark Handelman says more information about the amended charge will be presented.

Newrider has previous felony convictions for burglary, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, the Missoulian reported. In 2008, Newrider pleaded guilty to hog-tying and beating a gay man while making homophobic remarks. Deschamps sentenced Newrider to 10 years in prison to be followed by 10 years of probation on those convictions.

