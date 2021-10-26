Man pleads guilty, sentenced for Arden Pepion disappearance

A man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court to negligent endangerment and was sentenced in relation to Arden Pepion’s disappearance.

Pepion, who would now be 4, disappeared April 22 in the area surrounding Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South.

HaHaax Vielle was given a nine-month suspended sentence — he will serve the nine months on house arrest, Blackfeet Tribal Prosecutor Josh Lamson said. Vielle accepted responsibility for the loss of Arden and admitted that he did not exercise the appropriate care for someone of Arden’s age.

"It's a tragic event all the way around," Lamson said.

He will also have to pay a $1,000 fine, with half of that amount suspended. Vielle is permitted to travel to work, Lamson said, and will be supervised by probation. He was represented by the Blackfeet Tribal Defender’s Office.

Vielle had previously entered a not guilty plea on June 16. He was initially also charged with one count of child neglect, which was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

In a May 28 interview with the Missoulian, Vielle confirmed he was with Arden the night she went missing. The two of them had spent time together beforehand, he said, and had gone to the Two Medicine area near Joe Show East to hang out and so he could practice shooting.

He noticed Arden was missing while he was reloading his gun, he said. After looking around, he saw footprints of hers leading toward the river starting about 40 to 50 yards from where the water was.

Vielle and his girlfriend, Kimberly Higgins, searched for several hours, and then his girlfriend called law enforcement to report her disappearance, he said.

Initially, Higgins was charged with one count of accountability for failing to notify authorities in a reasonable amount of time after becoming aware that a young child was missing in dangerous conditions. Her charges have been dropped as part of the plea agreement, Lamson said.

Family members of Arden’s read victim impact statements at Tuesday’s hearing.

Diana Burd has been helping Arden’s parents and family with search efforts and was with the family after Tuesday’s hearing adjourned.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow,” Burd said, adding she thought the sentence would be harsher. “This was her life, Arden’s life. It’s not OK to just lose a kid.”

Arbana Pepion, Arden’s mom, said this does not feel like a step toward justice.

Search efforts in the Two Medicine River area to recover Arden are continuing as long as the weather permits, Burd said.

