Man pleads not guilty in Creekside Apartments shooting

A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to shooting and killing another man outside the Creekside Apartments.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged Christopher Lance Newrider, 33, with one count of deliberate homicide for the shooting death of 33-year-old Missoula man Sundance Ron Leon Hernandez on Dec. 8. Newrider was jailed in place of a $1 million bond.

Missoula Police officers found Hernandez’s body on Dec. 8 and began searching for Newrider after witnesses said they saw him shoot Hernandez in the Creekside Apartments’ parking lot and then leave toward the Clark Fork River. Law enforcement’s search for Newrider caused a lockdown at Missoula College, and the University of Montana warned residents and students to avoid the area north of the Clark Fork River along East Broadway. Missoula Police arrested Newrider on Dec. 9. At the time of his arrest, Newrider was wanted for absconding from probation and parole.

