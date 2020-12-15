Man pleads not guilty in Creekside Apartments shooting

A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to shooting and killing another man outside the Creekside Apartments.
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged Christopher Lance Newrider, 33, with one count of deliberate homicide for the shooting death of 33-year-old Missoula man Sundance Ron Leon Hernandez on Dec. 8. Newrider was jailed in place of a $1 million bond.
Missoula Police officers found Hernandez’s body on Dec. 8 and began searching for Newrider after witnesses said they saw him shoot Hernandez in the Creekside Apartments’ parking lot and then leave toward the Clark Fork River. Law enforcement’s search for Newrider caused a lockdown at Missoula College, and the University of Montana warned residents and students to avoid the area north of the Clark Fork River along East Broadway. Missoula Police arrested Newrider on Dec. 9. At the time of his arrest, Newrider was wanted for absconding from probation and parole.
Newrider appeared before District Judge Robert L. Deschamps III and was represented by Missoula attorney Lisa Kaufmann. Kauffman asked Deschamps to allow Newrider to be transferred to the Powell County Jail in Deer Lodge. Newrider must appear anyway in another case in Powell County, and at the Missoula jail he is being kept on a 23-hour lockdown due to security concerns, Kauffman said. The Powell County jail would not need to keep him on lockdown, Kauffman said.
Missoula Deputy County Attorney Jordan Kilby did not object to the transfer, as long as Newrider’s bond was not lowered. Deschamps allowed the transfer and Missoula County detention officers said they’d need to next get approval from Powell County.
None of the witness statements in the court documents explain what led to the shooting.
Newrider has previous felony convictions for burglary, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. In 2008, Newrider plead guilty to hog-tying and beating a gay man while making homophobic remarks. Deschamps sentenced Newrider to 10 years in prison to be followed by 10 years' probation on those convictions.
His next appearance in Missoula District Court is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Feb. 16.
