Man pleads not guilty in Missoula to international kidnapping charges

A Sanders County man is in custody on federal kidnapping charges after allegedly disappearing to Central America for several months.

Jacob I. Strong, also known as Jacob I. Guill, 36, of Heron, is charged with international parental kidnapping and conspiracy to commit international parental kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday in U.S. District Court in Missoula. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided.

The charges stem from an incident that reportedly started a year ago. On Aug. 19, 2021, a Sanders County Sheriff's deputy conducted a welfare check on Strong and his 4-year-old son at the request of the child's mother. Strong hadn't met her for a custody exchange in Thompson Falls, federal court documents state.

Strong's phone went straight to voicemail when law enforcement called him, and Strong's mother also couldn't be located and appeared to have left her Thompson Falls property, according to court documents. The deputy went to Strong's known residence in Heron. A person living on the property said they had purchased the house from Strong.

One of Strong's relatives said he'd been spending time in Sandpoint, Idaho. On Sept. 7, 2021, Strong was formally charged with one felony count of parental interference in Sanders County, according to court documents.

A few weeks later, on Sept. 23, the child's mom received a notice confirming a hotel stay in Columbia, South Carolina. She got in touch with the local police, who verified a Jacob Guill stayed at a hotel and checked out that morning. Hotel staff said they didn't see a child with Strong.

A federal arrest warrant was issued a day later. Strong was located in Costa Rica earlier this summer, and was transported to the FBI Miami field office on June 14, 2022, according to a press release from the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office.

The 4-year-old child has since been found and is safe with his mother, the press release stated.

Strong's mother, Candace Bright, was also indicted on conspiracy to commit international kidnapping and false statements charges.

Strong is in custody pending future court proceedings. The case was investigated by the FBI.