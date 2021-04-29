Man pleads not guilty to assaulting woman outside Missoula spa

A Hamilton man pleaded not guilty Thursday for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman outside of a spa, spraying her with pepper spray and stealing her credit cards.

Casey Gerber, 40, was arraigned in front of Missoula District Court Judge John Larson. He has been charged with three felonies — attempted sexual assault, robbery and assault with a weapon.

On April 2, a Missoula County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to Peak Health and Wellness at 5000 Blue Mountain Road in Missoula for a report of a man who sprayed a woman with pepper spray in the parking lot.

The victim said she arrived a few minutes early for a scheduled spa appointment and went outside to wait. She was outside for about five minutes when she noticed a man walking toward her through the grass, according to court documents.

They said hello to each other, according to charging documents. He then walked behind her, jumped down from the grass and threatened to use a Taser on her and mace her if she did not remove her pants.

Before the victim could react, she was sprayed in the face with pepper spray, according to charging documents. She also reported that she heard something make a clicking noise and an object in the man’s hand sparked.