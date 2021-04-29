Man pleads not guilty to assaulting woman outside Missoula spa

A Hamilton man pleaded not guilty Thursday for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman outside of a spa, spraying her with pepper spray and stealing her credit cards.
Casey Gerber, 40, was arraigned in front of Missoula District Court Judge John Larson. He has been charged with three felonies — attempted sexual assault, robbery and assault with a weapon.
On April 2, a Missoula County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to Peak Health and Wellness at 5000 Blue Mountain Road in Missoula for a report of a man who sprayed a woman with pepper spray in the parking lot.
The victim said she arrived a few minutes early for a scheduled spa appointment and went outside to wait. She was outside for about five minutes when she noticed a man walking toward her through the grass, according to court documents.
They said hello to each other, according to charging documents. He then walked behind her, jumped down from the grass and threatened to use a Taser on her and mace her if she did not remove her pants.
Before the victim could react, she was sprayed in the face with pepper spray, according to charging documents. She also reported that she heard something make a clicking noise and an object in the man’s hand sparked.
The victim immediately got up and ran inside Peak Health and Wellness for help, according to charging documents. She said her phone was missing, which was also carrying her credit cards and driver’s license.
Law enforcement was able to identify a suspect vehicle, an older Ford Taurus, from witness statements and surveillance footage, according to court documents.
Missoula County Detective Kelan Larson was assigned to the case on April 5, and he spoke with the victim. They were able to determine that the last location of her phone was on a small turnout of Highway 93 South, just south of Bird Lane, according to court documents. There was a fraudulent charge for a pornographic website on one of the victim’s stolen cards.
An account on the website was created with a username using the victim’s name less than 30 minutes after the assault occurred, according to court documents. The IP address was assigned to a Karen Dean and Casey Gerber. The account was associated with an address on Hoss Drive in Hamilton.
Ravalli County law enforcement contacted Larson about a potential sighting of the suspect vehicle on April 9, and the license plate was registered to Casey Gerber, according to charging documents. A search warrant for the vehicle and the Hamilton residence was executed on April 21.
When Larson arrived at the house, Gerber said law enforcement would find what they were looking for, stating, "You’ll find it. I’ll admit to that, you’ll find it," charging documents said. When asked if there were weapons in his room, Gerber said there was a knife and “some dope” and “her phone.”
The victim's phone and credit cards were found in Gerber's room, according to charging documents. Searchers also found multiple electronic devices — some of which were playing pornographic videos — and drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and a backpack containing a stun gun, pepper spray, rope and a large zip tie.
Gerber was arrested by the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine on April 21, and was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility on April 23.
Public defender Carrie Gibadlo requested Gerber be released on his own recognizance to the care of his mother, citing mental health and medical issues he is experiencing and his lack of criminal history. She also requested a reduction in bail.
Prosecuting attorney Brittany Williams opposed the reduction of bail and noted the severity of the charges, as well as the weapons and other items found by law enforcement when they were searching Gerber’s home. She also noted his pending possession of drugs charge in Ravalli County.
“This is a very serious crime,” Williams said. “The victim is extremely scared in this matter.”
The court declined to reduce the $75,000 bail. Gerber was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Detention Facility. He will be allowed to be transported to necessary medical appointments.