Man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charges

Justin William Ayres, 22, was arraigned in Missoula County District Court on two counts of sex abuse of a child, a felony that is punishable by up to life in prison.

Earlier this month, Ayres was arrested on suspicion of trying to meet up with a 12-year-old girl in East Missoula. This was after he had allegedly sent sexually suggestive messages to her, including saying he would have sex with her, court documents said.