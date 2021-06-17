Man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charges

A Missoula man pleaded not guilty on Monday to allegations of sending sexually suggestive messages to a 12-year-old girl.
Justin William Ayres, 22, was arraigned in Missoula County District Court on two counts of sex abuse of a child, a felony that is punishable by up to life in prison.
Earlier this month, Ayres was arrested on suspicion of trying to meet up with a 12-year-old girl in East Missoula. This was after he had allegedly sent sexually suggestive messages to her, including saying he would have sex with her, court documents said.
The 12-year-old girl was a fictitious social media account created by law enforcement.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
