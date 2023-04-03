A man pleaded not guilty last Tuesday to a federal charge alleging he caused the death of a woman in a car crash in Glacier County last summer.

Emil S. Day Chief, 41, of Great Falls, pleaded not guilty on March 28 to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Great Falls U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston presided.

Federal court documents accuse Day Chief of unlawfully killing a Native American woman on July 19, 2022, in Heart Butte on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Day Chief is in jail pending future court proceedings. He faces a possible maximum sentence of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release if convicted, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The FBI, Montana Highway Patrol and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services investigated the case.