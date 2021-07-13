 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man pleads not guilty to leading Missoula police on Reserve Street high-speed chase
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Man pleads not guilty to leading Missoula police on Reserve Street high-speed chase

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reserve Street incident 02

Missoula police arrested a motorist, Kelwin Laststar, after he allegedly drove erratically at high speeds on Reserve Street.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

A man accused of leading Missoula police on a 23-minute high-speed chase in late June pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Kelwin Laststar was arraigned in Missoula District Court on seven counts of felony criminal endangerment. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, DUI third offense, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

On June 20, Missoula police responded to a report of a car driving recklessly in the area, striking other cars and nearly hitting pedestrians, court documents said. After weaving in and out of residential neighborhoods, the car eventually ended up on Reserve Street, reaching speeds up to 90 mph.

Near the intersection of Reserve and Third Street, the driver, identified as Laststar by officials, eventually exited the car after a spike strip deflated one of the wheels of the vehicle.

As officers approached, Laststar reached for something in his waistband, charging documents said. Officials believed Laststar was attempting to arm himself and used a taser.

Missoula police officer Ken Smith “fired one shot from his duty weapon at the pursuit suspect at the conclusion of the pursuit,” charging documents said. It is unclear at what point in the chase the shot was fired.

No one was struck by the bullet and the incident is being investigated by the Montana Department of Justice.

Missoula Justice Court released Laststar on July 1 to pre-trial supervision. Bail was initially set at $100,000, but he was not required to post bond.

Each count of criminal endangerment is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY takes careful approach in virus death count

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News