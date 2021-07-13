Man pleads not guilty to leading Missoula police on Reserve Street high-speed chase

A man accused of leading Missoula police on a 23-minute high-speed chase in late June pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Kelwin Laststar was arraigned in Missoula District Court on seven counts of felony criminal endangerment. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, DUI third offense, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

On June 20, Missoula police responded to a report of a car driving recklessly in the area, striking other cars and nearly hitting pedestrians, court documents said. After weaving in and out of residential neighborhoods, the car eventually ended up on Reserve Street, reaching speeds up to 90 mph.

Near the intersection of Reserve and Third Street, the driver, identified as Laststar by officials, eventually exited the car after a spike strip deflated one of the wheels of the vehicle.

As officers approached, Laststar reached for something in his waistband, charging documents said. Officials believed Laststar was attempting to arm himself and used a taser.