Man pleads not guilty to robbing Blackjack Pizza in February

A Butte man pleaded not guilty last week to allegedly committing three armed robberies over the course of four days in February.
Thomas Scott Cockrill, 49, was arraigned on May 24 in U.S. District Court.
On Feb. 9, Cockrill allegedly robbed Blackjack Pizza on Brooks Street in Missoula using a firearm. Afterwards, he allegedly traveled to Helena and robbed a La Quinta Inn and Suites there.
Four days later on Feb. 13 he allegedly robbed a dispensary in Butte, according to court documents.
If convicted of the most serious crime, Cockrill could face 20 years in state prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
