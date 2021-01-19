Man pleads not guilty to shooting his father

A 22-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a deliberate homicide charge in the shooting death of his father earlier this month.
Colton Ryan Merritt, of Missoula, was arraigned in front of Missoula District Judge Robert Deschamps III. Public defender Jeremie Marrow appeared with Merritt at his arraignment.
Merritt is charged with shooting and killing his father, 57-year-old Daniel L. Merritt. Colton Merritt called 911 on Jan. 4 and told dispatchers he shot his father in self-defense. The shooting happened at Colton Merritt’s house on the 4700 block of Bailey Street.
Colton Merritt told dispatchers his father was outside his door and told him "I am going to break in the door and put a bullet in your brain." Colton Merritt told dispatchers he believed it was an empty threat. Colton Merritt said his father hit and kicked the door and was "eventually" able to unlock it.
As his father entered the room, Colton Merritt allegedly shot him with a 22 bolt-action rifle, he told dispatchers. Colton Merritt said he thought he fired 19 shots total and used two "clips," according to court documents.
Colton Merritt told investigators he thought his father was armed, but did not see his father with a gun. After shooting his father, Colton Merritt said it looked like Daniel Merritt was still alive and he shot him again to put him “out of his misery,” according to charging documents.
Colton Merritt told deputies he picked up at least 19 shell casings. Deputies saw a pile of spent shell casing on the bed “as if they had been collected and piled there,” according to charging documents.
Colton Merritt told investigators his father was abusive to him in the past. Investigators interviewed Colton Merritt's brothers and Daniel Merritt's other sons. They said they grew up in the same home and that Daniel Merritt was not abusive to them or Colton Merritt.
Marrow asked Merritt be screened for pre-trial release, which Deschamps denied. Marrow did not argue for a reduction to Merritt's $2 million bond, and said defense would reserve the right to argue for a reduction at a later date.
Merritt was arrested on Jan. 4 and jailed at the Missoula County Detention Facility. He is still in custody. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 23.