A Missoula man accused of killing another man in the Snowbowl parking lot earlier this month was arraigned on Monday.

Gregg A. Hancock, 49, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence, according to Missoula court filings. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 1.

Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks presided.

Charging documents allege Hancock was in his vehicle driving recklessly in the Snowbowl parking lot after a day of skiing on April 5. Hancock is accused of striking the man who died, identified by officials as Raymondo L. TeSoro of Lolo.

If convicted, Hancock faces up to 30 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine. Missoula Deputy County Attorney Andrew Jenks is prosecuting the case, and Bryan Tipp and Sarah Lockwood are Hancock’s defense attorneys.

Hancock is not in custody.