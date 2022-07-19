 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pleads not guilty to starting two Lolo forest fires last summer

Jeremy Hennick

Jeremy Hennick. 

A Superior man pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of starting multiple fires in the Lolo National Forest last summer.

Jeremy J. Hennick, 51, is charged with five counts of timber set afire. He appeared in court on July 8, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided. 

If convicted of the most serious crime, Hennick faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Federal court documents allege on June 27, 2021 Hennick set fire to timber, grass, underbrush and other inflammable material in the Thompson Creek area. About a month later, on August 1, documents state Hennick repeated the same behavior in the Riverbend Road area of the national forest in Mineral County. 

The U.S. Forest Service investigated the case. Hennick is in custody pending further proceedings. 

