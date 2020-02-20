Man pleads not guilty to threatening Missoula council; First Amendment defense brews

During the hearing, Hammond lobbied District Court Judge Shane Vannatta to lower Bryant's bail, set last week at $100,000, arguing Bryant has no criminal history. She also spoke about much of the material included in the motion to dismiss the case. Hammond argued Bryant had indeed taken up a dissent against local officials for the city's use of Tax Increment Financing.

She also spoke about Bryant's "international celebrity" stemming from his acts as a whistleblower and said such activism had drawn acclaim from around the world.

"Since we were appointed to this case we have fielded phone calls, international phone calls, asking about his well-being," Hammond told Vannatta.

"We're looking at a charge that really implicates First Amendment rights," she added. "A charge like this has a detrimental impact on every Missoulian who is in the position of wanting to show up at the Missoula City Council and wants to speak out against what is going on."

Missoula County's chief criminal prosecutor Matt Jennings requested Vannatta hold Bryant's bail at $100,000 for concern of public safety. In the YouTube video mentioned in charging documents, Bryant speaks about the City Council, adding "those people who have wronged others … will be eliminated."