Man pleads not guilty to trying to shoot Missoula police officer

A man accused of attempting to shoot a Missoula police officer pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday.

Zachariah T. Harris, 29, was arraigned on seven felony charges, including attempted deliberate homicide.

Harris has also been charged with one count of assault on a peace officer, two counts of criminal endangerment, one count of criminal possession with intent to distribute, and two counts of unlawful use/possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture.

Harris was arrested July 14 after officers apprehended him for allegedly receiving large quantities of methamphetamine via mail.

During the arrest, a struggle between Harris and officials led to Harris pulling a gun on a police officer and pulling the trigger, court documents said. It was a “dry fire” — the gun was not fully loaded.

Harris’ bond was set at $1 million at his initial appearance on July 16. He would face life imprisonment if convicted of the most serious charge.

An hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9. He was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Sheriff.

