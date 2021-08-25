 Skip to main content
Man arrested following alleged assault, window smashing in downtown Missoula
sheppard

Colton E. Sheppard 

A Missoula man was released on his own recognizance after allegedly smashing a window downtown and assaulting a man early Tuesday.

Colton E. Sheppard, 31, is charged with one count of criminal mischief, a felony, and one count of bodily injury assault, a misdemeanor.

Missoula police were dispatched to West Main Street for a report of a broken window and assault about 2 a.m. Tuesday, charging documents said. When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Sheppard, had left the scene in a BMW.

They spoke with the victim who had a large amount of blood on his face, shirt and hands. He told police he was standing outside a bar in downtown Missoula when he saw Sheppard smash the window of a business on West Main Street.

While Sheppard’s friend was trying to get him in a car, an unidentified man was attempting to photograph the license plate, which further upset Sheppard, the documents said.

Sheppard then walked up to the victim and punched him in the face, charging documents said. The two got into an altercation and Sheppard’s friend was able to pull the two away and de-escalate the situation.

While one officer was talking to the victim, another Missoula officer conducted a traffic stop of Sheppard’s vehicle.

The damage on the window is estimated to exceed $2,000.

Sheppard remains in custody on a parole hold. 

His arraignment is set for Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. 

