The man who pleaded guilty to murdering Rozlyn Bluemel last spring received an 80-year prison sentence on Tuesday.

“She did many things in her short span of life,” Rozlyn's mother, Sharline Bluemel, said on Tuesday, “She touched everyone’s heart.”

Tyler L. Uhrich, 21, was sentenced on Tuesday to 80 years for killing 22-year-old Rozlyn Bluemel last May in Lake County's Hell Roaring Canyon.

Uhrich pleaded guilty to one count of deliberate homicide on Oct. 20, 2022, court filings show. Judge John W. Larson presided at the sentencing. He ordered Uhrich to serve his sentence at the Montana State Prison with no time suspended. Uhrich will be eligible for parole after the first 20 years of his term.

“It’s a very important case, a very unfortunate situation,” Larson said at the outset of the hearing. “I know everyone is torn apart by it.”

Last May, Lake County officials reported the body of Rozlyn Bluemel was found in Hell Roaring Canyon. Flathead County deputies responded to a domestic violence call on May 10. Witnesses said Uhrich was looking for Rozlyn in the area her body was found.

She was found dead in a heavily wooded area near the initial incident the following afternoon, on May 11. It appeared she was shot in the back of the head, according to charging documents. Law enforcement found a bullet in the dirt close to her body.

In the courtroom, Rozlyn’s parents and sister shared what she meant to them and how the news of her death sent shock waves through their family.

“The worst news a parent can ever get is that their daughter was murdered,” Rozlyn’s stepmother, Crystal Bluemel, said. “That day is forever embedded in our brains.”

Rozlyn also left behind a young daughter, who was 2 years old at the time her mom died. Charging documents said law enforcement found the child, cold and crying, when they located Uhrich’s car after Rozlyn was killed.

Uhrich was initially charged with one count of criminal endangerment in addition to the homicide charge, but that was dismissed at sentencing.

The judge followed a plea agreement filed in the case that recommended Uhrich serve 80 years. Lake County Chief Deputy Attorney Brendan McQuillan prosecuted the case and Suzanne Malloy represented Uhrich.

Larson cautioned Uhrich that the parole board will make the call on whether he'll be eligible for parole down the road.

"This was an execution," Larson said. "A person was killed intentionally, deliberately, without any compassion."

Uhrich briefly apologized for the murder in court, calling it a “lapse of judgment” and said it’s been torture living with himself. He was remanded to the custody of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for transport to the state prison.

“Since Rozlyn has been gone, my days are emptier, each minute demanding in effort,” Sharline said. "Trying to move on without her in my life and going on to the next chapter in life knowing Rozlyn is not there is pure hell."