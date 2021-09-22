Man sentenced for involvement in Missoula meth trafficking operation

A Missoula man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for dealing large amounts of methamphetamine in the Missoula community.

Terry David Starrett, 54, pleaded guilty on May 11 to possession with intent to distribute meth. He will also serve five years of supervised release.

Law enforcement served a search warrant and recovered more than five pounds of meth from Starrett’s rental property and his vehicle on Jan. 7, according to federal court documents.

Five pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 18,120 individual doses.

Beginning in the summer of 2019, a confidential informant started working with authorities. They reported their meth supplier was purchasing from someone named “Terry,” court documents said. In June 2019, authorities received tips about “a strong chemical odor” coming from the area where Starrett’s residence was, after the informant reported to officials they suspected Starrett may have been manufacturing the drug.

Starrett also sold an undercover informant two ounces of meth in December 2020 and trafficked meth from Washington to Montana once or twice a week. In the fall of 2020, Starrett and another individual traveled to California and returned to Missoula with multiple pounds of meth.

