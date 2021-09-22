Man sentenced for involvement in Missoula meth trafficking operation

A Missoula man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for dealing large amounts of methamphetamine in the Missoula community.
Terry David Starrett, 54, pleaded guilty on May 11 to possession with intent to distribute meth. He will also serve five years of supervised release.
Law enforcement served a search warrant and recovered more than five pounds of meth from Starrett’s rental property and his vehicle on Jan. 7, according to federal court documents.
Five pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 18,120 individual doses.
Beginning in the summer of 2019, a confidential informant started working with authorities. They reported their meth supplier was purchasing from someone named “Terry,” court documents said. In June 2019, authorities received tips about “a strong chemical odor” coming from the area where Starrett’s residence was, after the informant reported to officials they suspected Starrett may have been manufacturing the drug.
Starrett also sold an undercover informant two ounces of meth in December 2020 and trafficked meth from Washington to Montana once or twice a week. In the fall of 2020, Starrett and another individual traveled to California and returned to Missoula with multiple pounds of meth.
Last week, co-defendants Laura Jeanne Haacke and Jennifer Renee Hawkes were sentenced to 54 months and to 63 months in federal prison for their roles in the operation.
Investigators learned through confidential informants that Haacke was storing meth for Starrett under a trap door at her house. Court documents say that in July 2020, Haacke told an acquaintance Starrett had left 20 to 30 pounds of methamphetamine with Haacke before he left the state to sell meth in Virginia.
When officials searched Starrett’s motorhome in Virginia, they recovered a variety of drugs, including 182 grams of meth, and large amounts of U.S. currency.
Informants told officials they thought Starrett left the drugs with Haacke so she could sell them to his clients in Missoula. Hawkes also kept and was supplying the Missoula community with the substance.
Starrett also indirectly supplied meth to Leon Kavis, who was sentenced in July for distributing meth in western Montana, some of which was supplied by individuals associated with the Aryan Brotherhood.
A third co-defendant, Jason Dean Hager, has pleaded guilty and is pending sentencing. He helped Haacke store meth while Starrett was out of town and sold the drug, court documents said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.