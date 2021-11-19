Man sentenced for Lolo car burglary

A Missoula man was sentenced to 15 years with all but five years suspended with the Department of Corrections for his involvement in a December 2020 car burglary.

Treylind Lafley, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated burglary in September. He was initially also charged with one felony count of common scheme theft, which was dismissed. Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta presided.

The burglary charge stemmed from a December 2020 incident involving a car burglary in the Lolo area. Surveillance footage showed Lafley had a handgun on his person during the burglary.

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Brittany Williams asked Lafley serve 15 years at the Montana State Prison, while his defense attorney, Andrew Jenks, asked Lafley be given 10 years at the Department of Corrections with five of those suspended.

Lafley was sentenced exactly one year ago for his involvement in a September 2019 incident where he shot his friend's ex-girlfriend's house on Garland Drive. He was given a 10-year Department of Corrections sentence with all of those years suspended for that offense. Judge Vannatta ordered this sentence to run consecutively to Friday’s judgment. Within two weeks of the November 2020 sentencing, Lafley violated conditions when he committed the aggravated burglary offense, Williams said.

When he addressed the court, Lafley said he intends to move to a different part of Montana once he is out of custody to start a new life for himself and begin treatment for substance abuse.

“I just wanted to ask for a chance at treatment. I’ve never been able to attend a treatment and I just need help with my drug use,” he said.

There were no victim impact statements read in court, but the judge noted there were 13 separate victims in the case.

After delivering his judgment, Judge Vannatta cautioned Lafley that this is his last chance, especially in regard to owning or being near firearms.

"Before you go, I have to forewarn you, I'm taking one more chance on you. But you will not get another chance. I will tell you, you've let me down numerous times," Judge Vannatta said. "It is in part because of your young age that I want to see you get some tools to succeed."

Lafley was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office to be transported to the Department of Corrections.

