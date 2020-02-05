Man sentenced for Missoula bitcoin scam

A 35-year-old Michigan man was sentenced on Wednesday to one year and one day in federal prison for scamming two Missoula men out of more than $200,000.
The conman's story is one as old as time and, as U.S. District of Montana Judge Donald Molloy noted at Wednesday's hearing, it hasn't faded away with new currency forms such as the Bitcoin cryptocurrency at the center of James Matthew Thomas' federal money laundering and wire fraud case.
Thomas was indicted in June 2019 on 16 counts of wire fraud and four counts of money laundering. Investigators accused him of soliciting funds from two Missoula men in 2018 for investments into Bitcoin, and issuing them a quick return in order to obtain more investment funding. Thomas then created fake emails, websites and other documents in order to keep the scheme going when the men began wondering why the returns stopped coming, according to court records.
"It's classic," Molloy said at Thomas' sentencing hearing. "The Ponzi uses money from other sources to make it appear this investment in cryptocurrency is quite the deal."
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that can be traded online anonymously. The value of a unit, like Bitcoin or Litecoin, can grow or shrivel as investors buy in or cash out. The rapid growth in the cryptocurrency market and opportunities appear to have created much room for exploitation, however. A New Jersey man who is the majority owner of a Bitcoin mining operation in Butte was indicted in December on federal charges of defrauding investors of $722 million in a cryptocurrency investment club, the Montana Standard reported.
Thomas, in 2018, was able to solicit more than $200,000 from two men whom he met over LinkedIn, a social media website for professionals. Later that year, one of the men asked to remove some money from the investment, since Thomas had told them they were doing so well. Thomas then created a fake email for a fake cryptocurrency firm employee to explain the delays in cashing out one of the victims, according to court records. Thomas then responded to the fake email, acting angry and demanding answers, prosecutors wrote in court filings. Later, Thomas would tell the victims his own computer had been hacked and he had been extorted of the funds. Agents with the FBI found he had transferred some of the funds to his personal account and used the investments to purchase a vehicle in New Jersey.
In September, Thomas signed a plea agreement with prosecutors, conceding guilty pleas on one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering; the remaining 18 counts were dismissed Wednesday as part of the deal.
Federal public defender Anthony Gallagher sought probation for his client at the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, arguing Thomas' business acumen could be best used to begin the $208,000 restitution payments.
Thomas, wearing a dark blue suit with light pinstripes, read a prepared statement at the hearing, apologizing to the two investors and describing the rehabilitation efforts undergone so far.
"Many have suffered because of my recklessness," Thomas, a husband and father of three, said. "My family also suffered through this. … I have to work and make progress every single day."
Molloy noted Thomas' family's needs, as well as Thomas' admitted addictions to gambling, alcohol and drugs, primarily marijuana and cocaine, in imposing a federal prison sentence of one year and one day, below the recommended sentencing guidelines.
"I've been sitting here 25 years and heard a lot of good intentions and seen a lot of failures," Molloy said.