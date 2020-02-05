Man sentenced for Missoula bitcoin scam

Thomas, in 2018, was able to solicit more than $200,000 from two men whom he met over LinkedIn, a social media website for professionals. Later that year, one of the men asked to remove some money from the investment, since Thomas had told them they were doing so well. Thomas then created a fake email for a fake cryptocurrency firm employee to explain the delays in cashing out one of the victims, according to court records. Thomas then responded to the fake email, acting angry and demanding answers, prosecutors wrote in court filings. Later, Thomas would tell the victims his own computer had been hacked and he had been extorted of the funds. Agents with the FBI found he had transferred some of the funds to his personal account and used the investments to purchase a vehicle in New Jersey.