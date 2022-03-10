Man sentenced for stabbing at Missoula Albertsons last summer

A Missoula man was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years for attacking another man with a knife outside of the Albertsons at Trempers last summer.

Shane Roy Davis, 46, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in December to two felonies: assault with a weapon and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

He was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Department of Public Health and Human Services for the assault conviction, and he was handed another 10 years at the DPHHS for the tampering charge. The two sentences will run alongside each other.

Missoula County District Judge Leslie Halligan presided.

Court documents say on July 25, two shoppers were in the Albertsons parking lot when Davis confronted them and slashed the victim with a knife. The victim began losing a large amount of blood and Davis ran from the scene.

Surveillance footage showed Davis in a shipping bay where he threw an object, later determined to be a knife, onto a high shelf. Nurses believed Davis' knife attack severed an artery, court documents said.

The incident also led to the victim suing Albertons and Trempers Shopping Center over the incident, saying the two companies failed to adequately supervise Davis, who was an employee at Albertsons, the suit says.

At the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Davis apologized to the victims and said he intended not to use any weapons in the future.

