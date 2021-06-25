Man sentenced for stealing car at knifepoint in Missoula

A man was given a deferred sentence on Tuesday for stealing a car last August outside of Little Caesars Pizza.
Marcus Eli Redthunder Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in April.
At the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Redthunder was given a three-year deferred sentence, but will serve 30 days in the Missoula County Detention Facility. He received credit for time served in the amount of seven days.
Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks presided.
Redthunder was arrested after stealing a car at knifepoint outside of Little Caesar’s Pizza last August. He approached the vehicle owner and said “get out of the car or you will be stabbed,” according to court documents. The two men in the car got out of the vehicle and Redthunder got in and drove away.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.