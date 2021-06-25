Man sentenced for stealing car at knifepoint in Missoula

At the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Redthunder was given a three-year deferred sentence, but will serve 30 days in the Missoula County Detention Facility. He received credit for time served in the amount of seven days.

Redthunder was arrested after stealing a car at knifepoint outside of Little Caesar’s Pizza last August. He approached the vehicle owner and said “get out of the car or you will be stabbed,” according to court documents. The two men in the car got out of the vehicle and Redthunder got in and drove away.