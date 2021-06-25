 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sentenced for stealing car at knifepoint in Missoula
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Man sentenced for stealing car at knifepoint in Missoula

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
redthunder

Marcus Eli Redthunder Jr., 31. 

 Zoe Buchli

A man was given a deferred sentence on Tuesday for stealing a car last August outside of Little Caesars Pizza.

Marcus Eli Redthunder Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in April.

At the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Redthunder was given a three-year deferred sentence, but will serve 30 days in the Missoula County Detention Facility. He received credit for time served in the amount of seven days.

Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks presided.

Redthunder was arrested after stealing a car at knifepoint outside of Little Caesar’s Pizza last August. He approached the vehicle owner and said “get out of the car or you will be stabbed,” according to court documents. The two men in the car got out of the vehicle and Redthunder got in and drove away.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News