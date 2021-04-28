Man sentenced for stealing wine, assaulting grocery store manager

A man was sentenced Friday for felony criminal endangerment after attempting to steal two bottles of wine and assaulting a manager at a grocery store in April 2020.

Antonio Thomas Moreno, who was 24 at the time of the incident, was given a deferred sentence of three years. He was given one day’s credit for time served, and will serve no additional jail time.

On April 7, 2020, Missoula police officers responded to Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway Street. When they arrived, they found the store manager restraining Moreno, according to court documents. The manager reported to law enforcement that he was called to the front of the store to talk with Moreno.

While the manager was distracted by an unrelated man attempting to leave with a basket full of items, the manager saw Moreno trying to leave the store with two bottles of wine, according to court documents. The manager said he recognized Moreno from previously asking him to leave the store multiple times.

He then confronted Moreno, who put his hand on the manager’s throat and pushed him back, leaving marks on his skin that law enforcement later observed, according to the charging documents. The manager then wrapped Moreno in his arms, tripped him and restrained him on the ground by lying on Moreno until police arrived.

