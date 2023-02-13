A man will spend almost four years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl pills around Missoula, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jacob E. Odman, 39, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Odman was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy to 46 months in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

Missoula County officials responded to a house for an overdose report on Feb. 18, 2022. They found one man dead when they arrived, according to the press release. Officials found a small blue pill with an "M30" marking on it near the man's body.

Lab testing confirmed the pill had fentanyl in it, and a toxicology report confirmed the victim had fentanyl and a fentanyl metabolite in his system when he died. Investigators determined Odman gave the man the pills the evening prior, the press release stated.

When authorities first talked with Odman, he denied knowing about the pills and asked about the victim's condition. A search warrant on Odman's house found 409 fentanyl pills.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.