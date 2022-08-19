Man sentenced in 2017 downtown Missoula rape case

A man received a 10-year suspended sentence on Friday for a 2017 rape in downtown Missoula, closing a five-year criminal justice process.

Shane Pelletier, 34, is charged with one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent. At his sentencing hearing on Friday, Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta imposed a 10-year suspended sentence at the Montana Department of Corrections.

Pelletier received credit for time served for four years, and will be under the supervision of probation and parole for the remaining term of the sentence.

He entered an Alford plea to the charge on July 7. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.

Pelletier testified during trial that on an evening in 2017, he left his apartment in downtown for a cigarette when he heard someone vomiting in the parking garage across the street. He brought the woman he found back to his apartment and claimed they had consensual sex, while the woman reported to the police the next day Pelletier had raped her while she was intoxicated.

Pelletier was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 20 suspended, in March 2019. Pelletier appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court weeks later. In October 2020, Supreme Court justices issued a 4-1 decision in Pelletier's favor, sending the case back down to Missoula County District Court for a new trial.

That trial date was vacated, and Pelletier entered his plea last month.

At Friday’s sentencing, Missoula County Deputy Attorney Brian Lowney said from the state’s point of view, the initial sentence imposed was the appropriate one.

“But the Supreme Court disagreed with what I think was clear precedent and disregarded their own precedent in overturning his case,” Lowney said. “We’re now in a situation where this is the plea deal I think that makes sense based on where the victim’s at.”

A plea agreement filed in July recommended a four-year prison sentence for Pelletier, but Vannatta cited concerns that the plea agreement recommendation didn’t provide subsequent supervision to monitor Pelletier’s mental health issues after he’s released from custody.

“I think we’re setting him up for failure by simply releasing him,” Vannatta said.

Defense attorney Shandor Badaruddin said Pelletier needs mental health treatment. When Pelletier was sent to the state prison, he received no mental health treatment.

The 10-year suspended sentence allows for Pelletier to be supervised, and if he’s not succeeding there are mechanisms in place to ensure he goes into treatment and succeeds, Vannatta explained.

Pelletier is designated as a level 2 sexual offender. He’s also facing pending charges in Mineral County.