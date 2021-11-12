Man sentenced in Missoula for sexually exploiting, giving meth to child

A Hamilton man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Missoula to 12 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography and giving meth to a minor.

Robert B. Callison, 32, was indicted on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of distribution of methamphetamine to a person under the age of 21.

Callison entered a guilty plea to the two counts in March. He will also serve 10 years of supervised release.

U.S. District Court Judge Dana L. Christensen presided at the sentencing.

Callison met the survivor in July 2019 in Hamilton, according to federal court documents. The woman made her age, 17 at the time, clear to Callison. He was almost twice her age.

He provided her meth multiple times, court documents said. The following month, in August, he again gave her the substance and sexually assaulted her. This all happened while he had a gun on him. She reported to law enforcement feeling "forced and scared." Callison continued to pursue the woman into the fall, putting increased pressure on her to produce and send him sexually explicit images and videos. She eventually complied with his persistent requests.

Callison admitted to giving the woman meth knowing she was under the age of 21. He also said he directed her to make a sexually explicit video, even though he knew she was 17 at the time.

The U.S. Attorney's Office requested a 210-month custodial sentence, saying the charges against Callison are different than typical child pornography because he pressured her into sending him pornographic content. Callison's defense argued for a 92-month prison term.

"This is different. This is him intimidating a young woman," U.S. Assistant Attorney Tara Elliott said at the sentencing, adding he would pose a danger to the community if no significant sentence was imposed.

Callison briefly addressed the court, apologizing for his actions.

He is prohibited from possessing a firearm for the remainder of his life when he is released from custody. He was also ordered to have no contact with the woman. There were no fines imposed.

He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno B. Baucus prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

