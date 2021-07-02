Man sentenced to 12 years for trafficking meth in Billings while incarcerated

A man was sentenced on Thursday to 12 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for trafficking meth while he was in custody.

James Moe McPhail, 35, plead guilty on March 4 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. His hometown is unknown.

In July 2019, law enforcement agents learned that while McPhail was incarcerated at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby, he was in contact with co-defendant Todd Weidler.

McPhail arranged for the delivery of meth to Weidler in Billings, court documents said. Weidler frequently sold the drug out of his cars.

In September 2019, law enforcement searched Weidler’s property and recovered meth and about $11,900 in currency.

Officials estimated Weidler distributed at least 1,153 grams, or about 2.5 pounds, of the substance, which is the equivalent of about 9,060 doses. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conviction in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Montana Department of Corrections, Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.