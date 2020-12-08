Man shot, killed at Creekside Apartments; police looking for suspect

Missoula Police officers searched Tuesday for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man in the parking lot of an East Broadway apartment complex.

Missoula Police are looking for 33-year-old Christopher Newrider, who witnesses saw leave the scene of the shooting before officers arrived. Police believe Newrider is armed with a handgun and dangerous, according to a news release from the Missoula Police Department.

Police did not give any details about the victim, who was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of the Creekside Apartments, 1405 E. Broadway.

The suspect, Newrider, is a 6-foot-tall white man who weighs about 200 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black beanie-style cap, black hoodie and black shoes, according to police. Newrider has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen with dark facial hair.

"Given the cold temperatures Newrider may be in search of warmth; either in a vehicle or structure," the release said.

Police recommended people on the north side of the river lock their cars and their homes. If anyone sees Newrider, police asked that they call 911.