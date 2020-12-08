Man shot, killed at Creekside Apartments; police looking for suspect

Missoula Police officers searched Tuesday for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man in the parking lot of an East Broadway apartment complex.
Missoula Police are looking for 33-year-old Christopher Newrider, who witnesses saw leave the scene of the shooting before officers arrived. Police believe Newrider is armed with a handgun and dangerous, according to a news release from the Missoula Police Department.
Police did not give any details about the victim, who was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of the Creekside Apartments, 1405 E. Broadway.
The suspect, Newrider, is a 6-foot-tall white man who weighs about 200 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black beanie-style cap, black hoodie and black shoes, according to police. Newrider has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen with dark facial hair.
"Given the cold temperatures Newrider may be in search of warmth; either in a vehicle or structure," the release said.
Police recommended people on the north side of the river lock their cars and their homes. If anyone sees Newrider, police asked that they call 911.
The search for Newrider began after police responded to a call about gunshots at about 3:40 p.m. Witnesses told police a man left the scene and headed toward the river after the shooting, according to Sgt. Travis Welsh, public information officer for the Missoula Police Department.
Officers believe the two men knew each other, Welsh said.
Given where the shooting took place, Missoula College locked down and the University of Montana sent out an alert to residents and students warning them to stay away from the search area. No students were in classes on campus, but Missoula College employees were in the building.
Officers were seen searching both sides of the river but believed the man was on foot on the north side. Vehicle traffic was not interrupted but pedestrians were warned to stay away.
A K-9 officer was brought in to help with the search.
