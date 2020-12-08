 Skip to main content
Man shot, killed at Creekside Apartments
Man shot, killed at Creekside Apartments

Shooting

Law enforcement respond to reports of a shooting near the Creekside Apartments in Missoula on Tuesday evening.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Missoula police officers searched for a person of interest in a shooting death of a man killed Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Creekside Apartments. 

The University of Montana warned residents and students to stay clear of the area along the Clark Fork River while police searched for a man who they believed was involved in the shooting.

The search started about 4 p.m. near Missoula College in the Hellgate Canyon area. Officers were seen searching both sides of the river but indicated the man was on foot on the north side of the river. Vehicle traffic was not interrupted but pedestrians were warned to stay away.

Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh said an adult male was shot and killed in the parking lot of Creekside Apartments along East Broadway on Tuesday afternoon. Welsh said its assumed the two men knew one another and there are no other reported injuries.

No weapon was found at the scene, police said. The man officers are seeking is believed to have run toward the river from the apartment complex. A police dog team has been brought to help with the search.

