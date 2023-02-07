The Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the name of a man who was killed during a suspected attempted burglary on Sunday.

Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, from Spokane Valley in Washington died from multiple gunshot injuries at a Brooks Street house, according to Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen.

Missoula police said a resident at the 300 block of Brooks Street shot a suspected burglar at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The suspect, believed to be Shemorry, is accused of entering the house through an outer screen door.

"The homeowner provided multiple warnings for the male to stop," Missoula Police spokesperson Whitney Bennett said after the incident happened.