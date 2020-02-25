Man survives McDonald Lake plunge

A man survived falling through the ice at McDonald Lake on Monday after he broke through 50 to 75 feet of the frozen surface to self-rescue, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

After Lake County 911 received the report around 10:45 p.m. Monday, a Lake County Sheriff's deputy and Flathead Tribal Police officer responded to the lake, approximately seven miles east of Ninepipe National Wildlife Refuge, to find the man had emerged from the south side of the lake, unable to walk and in a hypothermic state.

A friend who was with the man was rendering first aid when law enforcement arrived, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The officers carried him roughly a half mile to emergency medical services, which transported him to a local hospital. Mission Fire Department crews also responded to the call, Bell said.

