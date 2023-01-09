 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man suspected of killing woman on Highway 200 pleads not guilty

A man accused of hitting and killing a woman on Highway 200 pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.

Kerry G. Drew, 68, is charged with one count each of vehicle homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal endangerment, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, all felonies. He’s also facing one misdemeanor charge of negligent vehicular assault resulting in bodily injury.

If convicted, Drew faces a possible maximum sentence of 65 years at the Montana State Prison.

Drew pleaded not guilty to all six counts at his arraignment on Monday morning. Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks presided.

An affidavit filed in Missoula County District Court alleges Drew was traveling along Highway 200 near Potomac when he drove off the roadway and struck a woman in his Toyota 4Runner SUV. Two more people who were at the scene were hit and sustained injuries.

The people alleged to have been injured and killed in the incident were helping tow a passenger car that was stuck in a snowbank. Footage from a highway patrol trooper’s car shows Drew taking an object out of his pocket and stuffing it into his sock while he was sitting in the patrol car, according to the affidavit.

Jail staff found a baggie in his sock with a substance believed to be methamphetamine. It was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for testing.

Missoula Public Defender Reed Mandelko represented Drew. He asked the defendant be considered for a bail reduction; Drew is currently being held on a $100,000 bail at the Missoula County jail. Marks set a bail hearing for Tuesday afternoon in front of Missoula County District Judge Robert Deschamps.

Following Tuesday’s bail reduction hearing, Drew’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21.

