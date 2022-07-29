 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man taken into custody after body found in Missoula

Missoula police arrested a man on suspicion of deliberate homicide on Thursday.

Officers got a report of an unattended death just before 9 a.m. on Thursday morning for a residence at the 2400 block of Agnes Avenue, according to Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold.

On scene, police determined the death to be suspicious. They arrested James Garrison, 43, Arnold said.

Garrison has not appeared in court yet and has not been officially charged. An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

